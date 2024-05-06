Kendrick Lamar Changes "Meet The Grahams" Cover Art For Streaming Release, Fans Debate Why

British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The Machine
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Kendrick Lamar performs as part of British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns)

Fans have conflicting explanations.

Kendrick Lamar stripped the cover artwork for his Drake diss, "Meet The Grahams," when he dropped the single on streaming services over the weekend, prompting fans to theorize why. The original photo features a glove, Ozempic, receipts, and more and was rumored to have been stolen from a suitcase that belonged to Dennis Graham. Many fans of the Toronto rapper suggested the reason for the change was because Lamar realized the prescription bottle, "shortee" shirt, and more aspects of it were fake. Others claimed he did so because Apple Music and Spotify don't allow stolen property to appear as cover art without permission.

One Drake fan wrote on Twitter: "Kendrick realized the items on the cover of meet the grahams was fake and dropped it on streaming services with an all black cover. Drake winning without dropping." When the post began circulating online, Twitter added a community note reading: "Per Apple Music and Spotify guidelines, you may not use someone else's private property as a cover photo without permission."

Drake & Dennis Graham Attend Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" on Friday night in response to Drake's "Family Matters" diss track. Less than 24 hours later, he followed up with another effort in "Not Like Us." Drake has yet to answer the two back-to-back songs. Check out the differences between Lamar's artwork for YouTube as compared to Apple Music and Spotify below.

Fans Notice A Lack Of Artwork For "Meet The Grahams"

Drake and Lamar have been feuding since the release of "Like That" back in March. They've traded several diss tracks including "Push Ups," "Euphoria," and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
