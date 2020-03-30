cover artwork
- MusicWestside Gunn's "And Then You Pray For Me" Release Date & Features RevealedFlygod also unveiled the artwork for the "Pray For Paris" sequel, which was also designed by the late Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Shares Release Date, Preview, & Cover Art For New SingleChris Brown's new single "Warm Embrace" will be released on April 1.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLatto Announces "777" Album Release Date & Cover ArtLatto has one of the best album covers of the year so far.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Delays "7220" Album, Announces New Release Date & Cover ArtLil Durk pump-faked his fans and announced the new release date for "7220" after only releasing a new single today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Announces New Album "Back For Everything" Release DateKodak Black is dropping his new album at the end of this month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Announce Collab Album "Trust Fund Babies"Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have a collaborative album called "Trust Fund Babies" dropping next week.By Alex Zidel
- BeefPusha-T Reacts To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Cover ArtPusha-T "liked" a post critiquing Drake's new cover artwork for "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Announces "The House Is Burning" Album Release DateIsaiah Rashad is releasing his new album "The House Is Burning" on July 30.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Finally Announces "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" Release DateLil Nas X shares the cover artwork for his new single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" which is dropping on March 26.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Low-Key Reveals "Pegasus" Release Date, Cover Art, & TracklistTrippie Redd is seemingly sticking with the much-clowned "Pegasus" cover artwork of him in his undies.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Unveil Alternate Cover Art For "Savage Mode 2"21 Savage and Metro Boomin's alternate cover artwork for "Savage Mode 2" recalls the design of the first "Savage Mode".By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Loves Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion In Their G-String Thongs: "Sexiest Cover Ever"50 Cent thinks Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's alternate cover artwork for "WAP" could be the sexiest ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pose In G-String Thongs For "WAP" PromoAhead of the release of their collaborative single "WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share the explicit cover artwork for the limited-edition vinyl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Keed Announces "Trapped On Cleveland 3" Release DateLil Keed finally comes through with the release date for "Trapped On Cleveland 3," his long-awaited new album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Portrays Colin Kaepernick In Kneeling Cover Art For New SongYG throws on a 49ers uniform and kneels on the cover of his new single "SWAG."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" Album Cover & Number Of Songs RevealedJuice WRLD's family releases a statement regarding the release of his new album, revealing his album cover and the number of songs on the project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs This The Cover 50 Cent Chose For Pop Smoke's Album?50 Cent announced the premiere time for Pop Smoke's single with him and Roddy Ricch, sharing what appears to be the final album cover.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Announces New Album With Fantastic Cover ArtTeyana Taylor announces her new album drops next month, revealing the cover artwork.By Alex Zidel
- MusicClever Announces New Album Release DateClever will be releasing his new album "Crazy" at the end of this year.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNBA Youngboy Put Yaya Mayweather On "38 Baby 2" Cover ArtYoungboy Never Broke Again uses a recent photo of himself and his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather for his new album artwork.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Dolph Announces New Music But Fans Think It's CapYoung Dolph announced new music by sharing some cover artwork but his fans don't believe he'll actually deliver.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby "KIRK" Original Album Cover RevealedDaBaby's original cover artwork for his new album "KIRK" has been unveiled and it was very colorful.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Announces "New Toronto 3" Release DateTory Lanez shares the release date and cover artwork for his new project "The New Toronto 3."By Alex Zidel