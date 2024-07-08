Mustard Reveals The Release Date For "Pray For Me Off Of "Faith Of A Mustard Seed"

This will follow up on the Travis Scott-assisted "Parking Lot".

Mustard's year is currently defined by the success of his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on "Not Like Us". The Drake diss track is breaking records, running the charts, and being dubbed as the song of the summer by many. In addition to helping claim Kung Fu Kenny the crown in the beef, his appearance in the accompanying music video is also another huge W. In just three days, the visuals have accumulated over 34 million views in just three days. While all of this has really helped out Mustard in 2024, do not forget that the producer can and will still do big numbers on his own. Faith Of A Mustard Seed will be his next opportunity to flex his muscles, but before that he has a new single from it coming first.

This figures to be one of the biggest projects of the summer, especially considering the time it is following up on for the West Coast. However, this future body of work has hype behind it regardless. That partly stems from the trailer, which included some behind the scenes footage of him and potential features working in the studio. In addition, there will be a first on Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Mustard revealed that he is going to be rapping, something that he has never felt was needed. However, he felt that had to change, especially with everything he has gone through. "I've been behind the boards so long that nobody has ever heard my side of things. When it comes to anything. Family or friends... I think it was just the time".

Mustard Is Dropping His Album This Friday

But as for this new single, which is following up "Parking Lot" featuring Travis Scott, here is what we know. It will be referred to as "Pray For Me", and it is dropping this Friday, July 12. It also appears to feature the future album artwork, which Mustard revealed in conjunction with this announcement. "PRAY FOR ME 7.12 #FOAMS 🟡".

