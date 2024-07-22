DJ Mustard Reveals "Faith Of A Mustard Seed" Tracklist And Stacked Features List

The Los Angeles producer's newest album arrives later this week.

DJ Mustard revealed the tracklist for Faith of a Mustard Seed. The producer's fourth album is set to release on July 26th, just over five years removed from the platinum-selling Perfect Ten. In an interview with XXL, Mustard revealed that the late Nipsey Hussle suggested the album title when they were working on Perfect Ten. He used the title for this album after noticing that the tracks being recorded were more soulful.

The album features some of the biggest names in the rap game. Mustard released "Parking Lot" with Travis Scott as the lead single last month. The ten-minute closing track, "Pray For Me" arrived on July 12 and features two verses from Mustard himself. Mustard previously pledged to never rap on one of his own songs, but thought that this was a good time to finally do so.

Elsewhere, the West Coast is well-represented on the Los Angeles producer's latest effort. "Pressured Up" features Vince Staples and ScHoolboy Q, their first collaboration since 2016's "Ride Out." Frequent Mustard collaborator Ty Dolla $ign and legendary R&B/funk/soul extraordinaire Charlie Wilson are on two songs together. "A Song For Mom" also features Maseo, while "Mines" features Future. Roddy Ricch features twice as well, on "Truth Is" and "One Bad Decision," a duet with Ella Mai. Gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin opens the album, playing into the faith aspect of the album title. Fans were quick to note that YG and Kendrick Lamar were conspicuously absent from the tracklist. However, there are no listed features on "Track 5," leading to speculation that one of them will appear there.