Kendrick Lamar Nearly Collaborated With Young Thug & Lil Durk On Mustard's "Ghetto"

Kendrick Lamar nearly appeared on Mustard's collaboration with Young Thug and Lil Durk, "Ghetto," from his 2024 album, Faith of a Mustard Seed. The "Not Like Us" producer revealed how it didn't end up coming together while speaking with People for a new interview.

"I have no idea what's actually going on. I only attribute it to God and because nobody could have told me two years ago or a year ago that me and Kendrick would have the biggest song together because I was trying to get him on my album," Mustard said. "He was supposed to be on the song 'Ghetto' with [Young] Thug and [Lil] Durk and we didn't end up doing it, but it was like nobody would've ever been able to tell me, 'Yeah, you and Kendrick are going to have a crazy song, you're going to have another two songs that come out after.' I would've never believed no s--- like that."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

When NFR Podcast shared the comments on X (formerly Twitter), fans were loving the idea of Lamar appearing on the song. "Best song on that project still. Dot & Thug on the same record would complete my life," one user wrote. Another added: "Collabs can be tough to pull off! Imagine Kendrick Lamar on that song though, would've been fire!"

Mustard Teams Up With Young Thug & Lil Durk

Despite not teaming up for "Ghetto," Mustard and Lamar reunited on the two GNX tracks, "Hey Now" and "TV Off." Elsewhere in his interview with People, Mustard discussed other parts of Faith of a Mustard Seed, Lamar's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and more. Revisit Mustard's collaboration with Young Thug and Lil Durk below.