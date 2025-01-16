Drake Lawyer Billboards Appear In Compton Complete With Clever Kendrick Lamar Reference

It goes without saying that Drake is dealing with his fair share of legal drama. Earlier this week, he withdrew his pre-action petition against Univeral Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, which he filed back in December. The Toronto performer proceeded to file an official lawsuit against UMG, accusing the company of defamation, harassment, and more. He alleges that UMG knowingly spread the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

He's not the only Drake dealing with legal issues these days, however. Recently, Kendrick Lamar affiliate Hitta J3 took to X to show off an interesting billboard he recently spotted in Compton. The billboard advertises Los Angeles-based injury attorney Benjamin Drake, who also goes by Drake the lawyer. It even features a reference to a fan-favorite track from Kendrick's latest album GNX. "Injured? Squabble up," it reads. It looks like Drake the lawyer is making light of the two artists' viral feud, but the same can't be said for Drake the rapper.

Read More: UMG Execetive Allegedly Told YouTuber Zias The Real Reason Why Drake Is Suing The Record Label

Hitta J3 Spots Interesting Billboard In Compton

In his lawsuit, Drake alleges that he fears for his safety since UMG approved an image of his home to be used as the cover art for "Not Like Us." He even alleges that someone tried to dig under his fence with their bare hands in an attempt to get onto his property. On top of this, he suggests that Kendrick's song allegedly contains antisemitic lyrics. "Furthering the Recording's refrain that Drake is 'not like us,' the Recording alludes to Drake's Jewish heritage, saying that Drake is 'not a colleague' but a 'f*ckin' colonizer,'" the lawsuit alleges.