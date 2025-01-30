DJ Akademiks Theorizes UMG Will "Humble" Drake By Tanking His Next Album

2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks thinks the industry is setting The Weeknd up to do bigger numbers than Drake.

DJ Akademiks says Universal Music Group is going to "humble" Drake by refusing to support his next solo studio album. His report comes as the Toronto rapper is suing the record label for defamation regarding their promotion of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." Akademiks explained that he's spoken with sources close to UMG who say the company is going to show Drake how much they've been doing for his career over the years.

"The industry is upset at Drake badly," Akademiks said on his recent livestream. "The word on the street is that when Drake drops next, they're gonna humble him. I promise you. I've talked to them all. They say they're gonna humble him." He then clarified: "And now humble him by doing anything crazy or weird. They're gonna humble him because the things they claim they've done for him, they will never do. I don't know what that means. That's the promise I heard." Ak also brings up The Weeknd's upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He theorized that the industry wants that project to do bigger numbers that Drake's upcoming collaborative effort with PartyNextDoor. Check out Akademiks' full thoughts on the situation below.

DJ Akademiks Discusses UMG & Drake

As for Drake's lawsuit against UMG, he accused the company of spreading a "false and malicious narrative" by promoting "Not Like Us," the lyrics of which contain numerous allegations about him. He alleges they did so in an effort to devalue his brand and tarnish his reputation amid contract negotiations with the record label. UMG has denied the allegations as "untrue" and "illogical."

In other news, Akademiks has been making headlines this while facing grooming allegations over a resurfaced clip of him in which he appears to ask a 15-year-old about his sex life. On top of that drama, Twitch also permanently banned him from the platform; although, he says he's working on reversing their decision.

