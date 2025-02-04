DJ Akademiks Claims UMG Sent Drake A Message During Grammy Awards

Ak believes Drake is being phased out.

Drake had a rough Sunday night. The rapper did not attend the Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd, meanwhile, cleaned up. The former won five Grammys including Song of the Year for his Drizzy diss "Not Like Us." Weeknd got to perform his new single on the award show's stage. DJ Akademiks took to his live stream on Monday night to reflect on the Grammys' anti-Drake stance. He claimed UMG used the ceremony to send Drake a message. And he believes Lamar and the Weeknd were pawns.

DJ Akademiks pointed to the big winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Lamar was the biggest winner, taking home the same amount of wins in one night that Drake has had his entire career. Ak also noted that Dr. Dre and Lucian Grange, the latter of which runs UMG, were shown high-fiving after Lamar won. "You think Universal ain't got nothing to do with that?," he asked. "Universal probably sat the Weeknd down [and said] 'Next year you're gonna get showered with awards.'" DJ Akademiks was also quick to remind viewers that Drake stood up for the Weeknd and boycotted the Grammys when the singer was not nominated for any awards.

DJ Akademiks Believes UMG Told Drake To "F*ck Off"

"If Drake didn't watch this sh*t and say, 'UMG just told me f*ck you and f*ck off,' he's delusional," Ak said. "And I know he's not delusional." DJ Akademiks conceded that the whole evening being pitched as a slight against Drake would be an exaggeration. Rather, the streamer believed UMG was showing the Canadian rapper that the industry is moving on without him. "Music will continue with or without your b*tch ass," Ak said, assuming UMG's point of view. "If you ask me." The streamer claimed that Lucian Grainge benefits no matter what, because Drake and Kendrick work for him.

DJ Akademiks aligned himself with Drake shortly before his UMG rant. The streamer has been drawn into controversy due to an interaction he had with an underage fan. He's been banned from Twitch, and went on to thank fans that are still rocking with him. "I was telling Drake about fake relationships," he noted. "I feel like I have fake relationships... I'm gonna sit here with the people who liked me." DJ Akademiks isn't the only person who has commented on UMG's Grammy dominance, but his voice does tend to travel further than most. Do you think there's credence to his theory?

