DJ Akademiks Blames Drake For Boosting Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Sales

DJ Akademiks recently criticized Drake's timing.

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album GNX by surprise. So far, the project has been a major success. In fact, eight songs from the project are expected to land in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart, with "squabble up" potentially coming in at No. 1. It's also reportedly projected to have sold between 310K and 325K in its first week, exceeding fans' initial predictions.

Just days after the album arrived, Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG). He alleges that the label could have prevented the release of Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us," in which the Compton rapper accuses him of being a pedophile. He also accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song. Unsurprisingly, this has earned mixed reactions. While some are siding with Drizzy, others think this has just made him look worse. According to DJ Akademiks, it could have even ended up working out in Kendrick's favor.

Kendrick Lamar's First-Week Sales Projections Leave DJ Akademiks Concerned

During a recent stream, Ak reacted to Kendrick's first-week sales projections, arguing that the legal filing helped bring even more attention to the album. "I told y'all that f*ckin' lawsuit was the f*ckin' worse timing," he said. The internet personality continued, claiming that Drake fans need a win, such as Kendrick's album selling less than Drake's last release did in its first week. "We need a win right now, and the win is that that n***a in his biggest moment ever, can't f*ck with Drake," he explained. "We did 400K. He can't f*ck with us, we different. Okay? He's getting a little bit close, so I'm gonna stop talking about it right now."