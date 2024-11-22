DJ Akademiks Gives His Highly-Anticipated Review Of Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Syndication: The Tennessean
Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. © Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ak weighs in on Kung Fu Kenny's stunning project.

Kendrick Lamar is shutting up any doubters as to how great he's been in 2024. Just several hours ago, Kung Fu Kenny put out GNX moments after dropping a one-minute teaser trailer of sorts on YouTube. Many were expecting this to just be the start of the album's rollout. However, he fooled everyone by giving the hip-hop world 12 new cuts to dissect and salivate over. There are many who are just plain floored right now, and others who are already dubbing it the best of the year. However, you know there are bound to be a few party poopers, like one DJ Akademiks. If you have been following the controversial media pundit, you know he's team Drizzy through and through.

He made that especially known in case some weren't aware during Drake and Lamar's highly public beef. However, Ak has recently come forward with a fairly positive review of GNX. He even did the unthinkable by defending the project after a group of folks tuning into his livestream claimed it was a "3/12" listen. He did say that it showed similarities to Lamar's most accessible tape, DAMN., which has received some criticisms for being too safe.

DJ Akademiks Surmises That Kendrick Lamar Has Something Else Up His Sleeve

But DJ Akademiks came clean and said that "we have to be fair... it's a dope tape." He thinks Lamar also made a smart move dropping at a time where many were clamoring for a new LP. However, he surmises that this isn't the album that's been hinted at for months. Despite the fact that every publication has called it his sixth studio album, Akademiks believes that Lamar is up to something.

"We don't know what his next album is gonna be. Now I get it. It's on Spotify and you're gonna be like 'no this is his next album,' this ain't his next album, right. This is a tape." It's an interesting take for sure, however, Kendrick is not one to drop multiple times a year. Overall, it's rare that we get a single every 12 months from the Compton creative. Then again, K. Dot hoodwinked everyone today, so who really knows if this is just another type of untitled unmastered. situation.

[Via]

