Diddy Makes Shocking Admission About Allegedly Unmonitored Jail Calls 

Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy broke the rules.

Diddy is currently behind bars for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Recently, however, he was hit with even more allegations. Prosecutors accused the Bad Boy founder of using other inmates' phone accounts to make unmonitored calls in a court filing. Allegedly, he evaded federal regulations by doing so. Now, according to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, he's admitted to this.

In a filing yesterday (November 21), the mogul's team framed his use of other inmates' phone accounts as insignificant. They insist this is something many other inmates take part in. “The use of other inmates’ PAC numbers is also a widespread practice at the MDC and not obstruction,” Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, Diddy's lawyer, wrote. “Inmates routinely share their calling minutes with other inmates, and they are limited to 15 minutes per call and one call per hour. The government has presented no evidence suggesting anything Mr. Combs says using other numbers is any different from what he says while using his individual PAC number."

Diddy's Lawyers Say He Broke Jail Rules In New Filing

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shapiro continued, arguing that the conditions at the MDC could have impacted Diddy's decision to bend the rules. She alleged that it was a last resort in order to prepare for trial. “If anything, that Mr. Combs needs to resort to sharing minutes demonstrates that the conditions at MDC do not permit an adequate defense preparation. Although this is technically not permitted by BOP policy, the BOP effectively sanctions the practice, and all calls are monitored,” she explained.

Diddy's trial is currently scheduled for May of 2025. Later today, he's set to attend a hearing about his fifth attempt to secure bond. He's already pleaded not guilty to his charges, but if found guilty, could reportedly face up to a life sentence.

