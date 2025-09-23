Diddy's Legal Team Demands Zero Jail Time In Letter To The Judge

Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images
Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial in July.

Diddy's legal team has put together a 182-page memo presenting their reasoning as to why the Bad Boy mogul deserves a lenient sentence. His lawyers, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, believe that the 13 months Diddy has already spent in jail are sufficient and, in turn, are seeking a sentence with supervised release mandating drug treatment, therapy, and group therapy, according to TMZ. A jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial back in July.

“It is the only just and fair sentence that could be imposed. Mr. Combs’s near-13 months in prison has been life changing, productive, and a testament to his desire to return to his family and community and lead the best life possible,” his lawyers state, as caught by People. “He has taken the time to achieve necessary rehabilitation from day one at the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center] — including getting clean of all substances.”

From there, they cite his past drug use. “Like every addict, his behavior while on painkillers was erratic and unpredictable, and often the reason behind any assaults discussed at the trial,” they add.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” the lawyers continue. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing."

Diddy will return to the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on October 3. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. Despite his conviction, the jury also found him not guilty of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

