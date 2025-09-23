Yung Miami Raves About Diddy In Complimentary Character Letter Ahead Of Sentencing

According to Yung Miami, she doesn't believe Diddy is a danger to society, and his seven children need him.

This July, a jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution after just over a month of trial. During the trial, various individuals from his past took the stand to speak on their experiences with the mogul. This included Cassie, Kid Cudi, and more. Now, his sentencing is days away. It's scheduled to take place on October 3 and he faces up to 20 years behind bars.

Ahead of the sentencing, another important person from Diddy's past has written a character letter to New York judge Arun Subramanian. This person, of course, is Yung Miami. The former City Girls rapper casually dated Diddy from 2021 to 2023 before they decided to go their separate ways. Despite the split, the femcee has always spoken highly of the Bad Boy founder, describing their relationship as transformative and mutually beneficial.

Yung Miami began her letter by noting that she "cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened" before she met Diddy. "I do not condone any wrongdoing," she added, per The Shade Room. "I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years."

Diddy & Yung Miami

"Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging," she continued. "He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally." Yung Miami went on to praise Diddy for making self-improvement a priority.

“He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing," she explained. "He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person.”

Yung Miami ended her letter by emphasizing that she doesn't think he's a danger to society.

“In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him," she concluded. "But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him.”

