Yung Miami Claps Back At Trolls Saying She Misses Diddy's Money

Yung Miami and Diddy had a very public relationship from 2022 to 2023 and in turn, she was mentioned in his criminal trial, this week.

Yung Miami fired back at a user on social media, Tuesday night, who accused her of missing out on the financially stability provided by dating Diddy from 2022 to 2023. In response to her outfit to the BET Awards, earlier in the week, a user on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: "You can tell she missing that #Diddy money. Toes hanging off her shoes, wig giving beauty supply, dress giving 1999 prom."

"Yall get on this app and type anything here’s my IG @yungmiami305 if you wanna see how I’m living!!!!!" she wrote back. In a follow-up post, she added: "Yall don’t like when I clap back so leave me alone. I’ll be trending for days once I finish laying yall hoes!"

The exchange comes after Yung Miami's name popped up in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial in New York City, earlier this week. The Bad Boy mogul's ex-girlfriend, whose been testifying under the name, "Jane Doe," mentioned how his and Miami's public relationship made her feel. “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," she said on the witness stand, as caught by CNN. Jane allegedly dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024.

Read More: "Jane" Reveals How Diddy Dating Yung Miami Impacted Their Relationship

Diddy Trial Day 21

Diddy has been on trial for several weeks now. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In addition to Jane Doe, several other people have testified in his case as well. Perhaps most noteworthy among them was Cassie, who spent several days on the stand recounting Diddy's alleged abuse. Others to testify included former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Day 21 of Diddy's trial will start later than usual, according to Inner City Press. Even so, the rest of Jane Doe's cross-examination and subsequent re-direct is still expected to wrap up on Thursday.

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

