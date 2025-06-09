"Jane" Alleges She "Fainted" After Reading Cassie's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy

"Jane Doe" has now testified for three days and things got quite emotional for her as she recalled reading Cassie's suit against Diddy.

There have been dozens of sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy even before the mogul was arrested. However, for "Jane Doe," she couldn't believe how similar her relationship was in comparison to the things that Cassie alleged in her 2023 lawsuit. The singer sued her ex of 11 years and accused him of sexual assault and sexual trafficking.

The "Jane," who is now on day three of taking the stand, is an anonymous alleged sexual trafficking victim and ex of Diddy.

While testifying earlier today per The Shade Room, she alleges that she "fainted" after reading Cassie's legal filing. "Jane" said that there was a "harrowing resemblance" on three particular pages. She added, "I just reacted like, I can’t believe I’m reading my own story."

She even allegedly told Diddy something similar to this when she was at wits end with him. "Even two of my own birthdays you forced men on me," she allegedly texted. The Bad Boy CEO allegedly responded two days after receiving this message saying, "Call me on this phone important."

This information was shared with the court following a line of alleged harrowing accounts that "Jane" went through. They expressed how frustrated she was with Diddy over his constant sexual demands. Moreover, she allegedly felt "obligated" to perform for him as he was allegedly paying for her rent.

Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained

Diddy Trial Day 19

"I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore. It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. I feel it’s the only reason you have me around and why you pay for the house. I don’t want to feel obligated to perform these nights with you in fear of losing the roof over my head," she allegedly told Diddy in part.

Later into her testimony another alleged text read, "I’m not a p*rn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break I don’t want to do anything I’ve hit a wall."

There's allegedly another that follows how "Jane" ultimately felt about Diddy and all of the alleged hotel nights and alleged sex with other men. "You placed and paid all of these harmful men on me and risked my health. This was never love I regret everything and all this dark toxic sh*t that entered my life."

Read More: Misa Hylton & Diddy: What She's Said About The Trial & Allegations

