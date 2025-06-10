"Jane," one of the alleged victims testifying against Diddy with a pseudonym in his ongoing criminal trial in New York City, claimed that the Bad Boy mogul once described her as his "crackpipe" because he was so addicted to having sex with her.

During cross-examination, the jury heard a voice message Diddy allegedly sent her in which he remarked: "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe," according to TMZ. She said in response: "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."

It's not the first message between Diddy and Jane that's been shown in court. Earlier in her testimony, she claimed to have sent him a text message in which she expressed concern about allegedly feeling "obligated" to perform in sexual encounters with him, as he was paying for her rent. "I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore. It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. I feel it’s the only reason you have me around and why you pay for the house. I don’t want to feel obligated to perform these nights with you in fear of losing the roof over my head," she allegedly wrote.

Jane's been testifying throughout the week about her relationship with Diddy, which allegedly lasted from 2021 to 2024. She's referenced several alleged drug-fueled sexual performances, which she's called “hotel nights.”

Diddy Trial Day 20

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew. Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Diddy has been on trial for several weeks now. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The pseudonyous Jane is just one of dozens of people to have taken the witness stand in the trial thus far. Cassie was one of the first high-profile people to testify. She was followed by former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. At the time of publishing on Tuesday, Jane is still on the stand.