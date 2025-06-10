Diddy's public relationship with Yung Miami allegedly frustrated a woman who has been testifying in his ongoing criminal trial in New York City under the name, "Jane Doe." While on the witness stand on Tuesday, she explained: “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," as caught by CNN. Jane allegedly dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024 while Yung Miami and Diddy were linked from 2022 to 2023.

Prior to mentioning Yung Miami, Jane testified about her relationship with Diddy, referencing several alleged drug-fueled sexual performances, which she called “hotel nights.” Male escorts would allegedly participate in the events, which prompted her to wonder why Diddy was so interested in the fetish.

“I just wanted to know why my partner wanted so many of these nights and what was driving him," she said, according to The New York Times. She said that through her research, she discovered the term, "cuck," and noted that sometimes they “have a bi-curiosity that they’re too ashamed to experience themselves.”

In cross-examination, prosecutors played an audio message Diddy allegedly sent Jane in which he said: "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe." She responded with a message saying: "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

Diddy Trial Day 20

Jan 2, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists DJ Khaled (R) sits with Sean Diddy Combs (C) and Meek Mill (L) during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy has been on trial for several weeks now. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.