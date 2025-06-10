"Jane" Reveals How Diddy Dating Yung Miami Impacted Their Relationship

BY Cole Blake 1024 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
One of Diddy's alleged ex-girlfriends has been testifying in his criminal trial for several days under the name, Jane Doe.

Diddy's public relationship with Yung Miami allegedly frustrated a woman who has been testifying in his ongoing criminal trial in New York City under the name, "Jane Doe." While on the witness stand on Tuesday, she explained: “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," as caught by CNN. Jane allegedly dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024 while Yung Miami and Diddy were linked from 2022 to 2023.

Prior to mentioning Yung Miami, Jane testified about her relationship with Diddy, referencing several alleged drug-fueled sexual performances, which she called “hotel nights.” Male escorts would allegedly participate in the events, which prompted her to wonder why Diddy was so interested in the fetish.

“I just wanted to know why my partner wanted so many of these nights and what was driving him," she said, according to The New York Times. She said that through her research, she discovered the term, "cuck," and noted that sometimes they “have a bi-curiosity that they’re too ashamed to experience themselves.”

In cross-examination, prosecutors played an audio message Diddy allegedly sent Jane in which he said: "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe." She responded with a message saying: "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

Diddy Trial Day 20
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Jan 2, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists DJ Khaled (R) sits with Sean Diddy Combs (C) and Meek Mill (L) during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy has been on trial for several weeks now. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Besides Jane Doe, several other people have spoken on the witness stand as well. Perhaps the most high-profile among them was Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie. Others included former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Read More: "Jane" Alleges She "Fainted" After Reading Cassie's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Allegedly Referred To "Jane" As His "Crackpipe" Because He Was So Addicted To Her 594
Diddy Lawsuit Pregnant Woman Yung Miami Abortion Hip Hop News Music Yung Miami Under Fire For Allegedly Harassing Woman To Abort Diddy’s Baby 5.1K
Jane Text Diddy Problems Sleeping With Strangers Hip Hop News Music "Jane" Texted Diddy Her Problems Over Allegedly Sleeping With Strangers 870
Diddy Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial 1012