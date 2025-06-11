Diddy's Prison Costume From "Monster's Ball" Sells For Over $20k At Auction

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images
The auction sale comes as Diddy's criminal trial for allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering continues in New York City.

Diddy's prison costume from his role in the 2001 film, Monster's Ball, has sold at auction for a whopping $24,510, according to a new report from TMZ. The outfit contains a gray hoodie, a pair of jeans with one pant leg cut off, and black shoes. The costume received a total of 49 bids before the final sale. Included with it is a production costumer’s tag, which lists the items its made up of and the scenes in which they appeared.

Monster's Ball was directed by Marc Forster and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Halle Berry, and Peter Boyle. Diddy wasn't the only hip-hop artist to appear either, with Mos Def also playing a supporting role.

The outfit sale is timely, considering the Bad Boy mogul has been living behind bars since last year, when he was arrested on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial in the case kicked off, last month, and has been dominating headlines. All-in-all, he faces one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Several high-profile people have taken the witness stand, including Cassie, who recounted suffering from years of alleged abuse at the hands of Diddy. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, as well as Kid Cudi, and more also testified.

Diddy Trial Day 21

Diddy's trial continued on Wednesday afternoon with more cross-examination of one of his ex-girlfriends, who has been testifying under the pseudonym, "Jane Doe." She made headlines earlier in the week by revealing how she responded to Diddy's public relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," she said on the witness stand, as caught by CNN. Jane allegedly dated Diddy from 2021 to 2024 while he and Miami were together from 2022 to 2023.

Jane's cross-examination and re-direct will likely continue through Thursday. The entirety of the trial will likely last between eight to ten weeks.

