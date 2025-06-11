“Jane” Admits She Used Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Offs To Her Advantage

One of Diddy's former girlfriends recently testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane" amid his federal trial.

Diddy's long-awaited trial continues, and today, his former girlfriend "Jane" took the stand once again. In court, the Bad Boy founder's lawyer, Teny Geragos, asked her about a night when he was on vacation with Yung Miami, with whom he had a non-exclusive fling from 2021 to 2023.

Jane alleged that she pulled the "hotel night" card. According to her, "hotel nights" are what she and the mogul called "freak offs," or alleged drug-fueled sex parties.

Allegedly, she told him he wouldn't be able to do everything he wanted to do with her if he didn't leave his vacation with the former City Girl early. Jane alleges that he did end up leaving the trip early, and that she set up a Valentine's Day freak-off for him as a reward, per TMZ.

Diddy Trial Day 21
This isn't all Jane had to say on the stand, however. Earlier this week, she went into detail about how Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami impacted their own relationship. She admitted that it left her feeling frustrated, as he would shower the femcee with affection publicly while their relationship remained behind closed doors. “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," she explained.

During her testimony, Jane also recalled the moment when she began to assume that Diddy was allegedly bisexual. She recalled him allegedly watching her sleep with various other men during their "hotel nights," noting how this alleged fetish could potentially have a deeper meaning.

"The cuck derives pleasure from seeing his woman receive pleasure from another man," she stated. "They could [also] be curious about bisexuality but ashamed to express themselves." Jane said at this point, she started to suspect that Diddy could allegedly be bi-curious but "too afraid to do the act himself."

