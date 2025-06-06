“Jane” Recalls Alleged Freak Off At Diddy’s Mansion The Month Before His Arrest

One of Diddy's ex-girlfriends took the stand in his federal trial today, detailing her experience participating in his alleged freak offs.

Today (June 6), another one of Diddy's ex-girlfriends took the stand amid his federal sex trafficking trial. She's testifying anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane," and so far, has detailed her experience participating in the mogul's alleged "freak offs." Allegedly, the two of them referred to the alleged sex parties as "hotel nights." They allegedly involved her sleeping with male prostitutes for multiple "rounds," drugs, and more.

During her testimony, Jane alleged that one of the last alleged "freak offs" she participated in was in August of 2024, per TMZ. Diddy was arrested in September of 2024 and hit with multiple charges. He's been behind bars ever since.

She claims that the alleged freak off didn't take place at a hotel, but at the Bad Boy founder's Miami mansion instead. This is one of his homes that was raided by Homeland Security in March of 2024, just a few months prior.

Diddy Trial Day 18
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all Jane had to say on the stand, however. She also alleged that she brought drugs over state lines for Diddy on two separate occasions. Both times, she alleges they used the drugs together.

She also alleges that Diddy didn't want the male prostitutes to wear condoms when they slept with her, despite her wanting them to. She alleges that she didn't press the issue because she didn't want to make him "unhappy."

A text message she allegedly sent Diddy was also presented as evidence. In it, she expressed being uncomfortable with the alleged "freak offs."

"I'm so much more than being left in the dark of a hotel room," she allegedly wrote. "My heart is breaking. I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. It's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for my house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform and fear losing you... I just want to talk like adults and figure where we go from here."

