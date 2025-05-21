Prosecutors Release Salacious Diddy Mansion Raid Photos To The Public

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's Star Island mansion was raided by authorities in March of last year, and they allegedly found drugs, guns, baby oil, and more.

Diddy's trial continues this week, and today, federal prosecutors released even more evidence that was presented in court. The evidence in question is several photos taken during the federal raid of his Star Island mansion in Miami, which took place in March of last year. The photos feature guns, bins full of baby oil, sex toys, multiple hard drugs, and more.

The photos arrive after Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon took the stand yesterday (May 20). He was the head of the operation that conducted the raid, per TMZ, and described confiscating the kinds of items seen in the photos.

Gannon is far from the only person to testify in Diddy's trial so far, however. Last week, the Bad Boy founder's ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand to recall years of alleged abuse.

Diddy Trial Day 8
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cassie's former best friend Kerry Morgan also took the stand, along with the mogul's ex-assistant, and more. Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard even testified about witnessing Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie. According to her, he once assaulted the songstress at a restaurant while at dinner with several of their celebrity peers. “He grabbed her by the neck and popped her, slapped her in the mouth,” she alleged, per CNN.

A few of the other celebrities who allegedly attended the dinner included UsherNe-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine.

Photos of some of the injuries Cassie allegedly sustained at the hands of her former partner were also entered as exhibits in the case earlier this week. One photo shows her wearing sunglasses and a hoodie and having a swollen lip. Another photo shows a large gash across one of her eyebrows along with some blood and swelling. Cassie appeared to have a couple of large bruises on her back in a different photo.

