Kid Cudi will officially testify in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial, according to prosecutor Maurene Comey. As caught by CNN, she made the announcement on Tuesday after Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the jury for the day. On Wednesday morning, Gerard Gannon, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, will continue his testimony, followed by clinical psychologist Dawn Hughes, and then George Kaplan, a former employee who quit after allegedly witnessing Diddy's physical abuse. Cudi will testify at some point after that.

Cudi has already become a central part of the case, as he had a romantic relationship with Cassie back in 2011. While testifying, last Wednesday, Cassie alleged that Diddy lunged at her with a wine opener, threatened to leak videos of her to public, and more after learning that she was dating Cudi.

“He told me about videos that he had that he was going to release, and that he was going to hurt Scott and I,” she said, as caught by CNN. Cassie also mentioned that Diddy allegedly threatened to have Cudi's car blown up. Shortly afterward, it allegedly did blow up. After that, she said she and Cudi met with Diddy to discuss their relationship at the Soho House.

Cudi's relationship with Cassie also became a topic during her mother's testimony on Tuesday. Regina Ventura alleged that Diddy became furious with her daughter after learning about Cudi and demanded $20,000 to “recoup money” he had spent on her.

Regina claimed she and her husband took out a home equity loan to pay him. “We decided that’s the only way we could get the money,” she said, according to ABC News. “I was scared for my daughter’s safety.” Just days after she wired the money to the Bad Boy account, it returned to her.

Diddy Trial Day 7

In addition to discussing the money Diddy allegedly demanded of her, Cassie's mother claimed that, around the same time, her daughter sent her an email revealing that Diddy allegedly was threatening to release a sex tape of them together.