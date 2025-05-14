Diddy Allegedly Lunged At Cassie With A Wine Opener After Learning About Kid Cudi Relationship

Cassie has been testifying in Diddy's criminal trial since Tuesday afternoon and she's expected to remain on the stand tomorrow.

Cassie alleges that Diddy lunged at her with a wine opener upon learning that she was dating Kid Cudi during a freak-off back in 2011. She made the accusation while testifying in Diddy's criminal trial on Wednesday.

She explained that Diddy learned of the relationship while reading emails on her phone. Cassie ended up escaping the hotel room and calling Cudi to come pick her up. Afterward, she went back to Diddy's home and found him to be "irrate." “He told me about videos that he had that he was going to release, and that he was going to hurt Scott and I,” she said, as caught by CNN.

Cassie further testified that Diddy allegedly told her that Cudi’s car would be blown up. After his car did end up blowing up, Kid Cudi and Cassie met with Diddy to discuss their relationship at the Soho House.

Diddy Trial Day 3

Elsewhere during her testimony, Cassie reflected on the infamous 2016 assault at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Along with her testimony, the public was given access to the entire unedited 15-minute version of the security camera footage that CNN originally published a snippet of, last year. The new footage shows a previous witness in the trial, Israel Florez, come investigate the scene. Florez served as a security guard at the hotel at the time.

After continuing to discuss the psychological torment Diddy allegedly put her through, Cassie revealed that she sought rehab and trauma therapy in February 2023. She said she was having flash backs and suffered from suicidal thoughts. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said. “I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

Cassie has been testifying since Tuesday afternoon. She will return to the stand at 9:30 AM on Thursday as the defense begins its cross-examination.

