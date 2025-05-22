Kid Cudi Alleges Diddy Broke Into His House, Set His Car On Fire, And Left His Dog Terrified

Kid Cudi alleges he and Cassie dated in 2011 while she was having problems with Diddy. Cudi began his trial witness testimony on Thursday.

Kid Cudi just took the stand in the Diddy trial, and his witness testimony on Thursday (May 22) follows that of his alleged former partner Cassie Ventura last week. According to the Inner City Press' Matthew Russell Lee on Twitter, the Cleveland artist recalled an alleged home break-in from Sean Combs in the court.

According to Cudi's allegations, law enforcement arrived at his house in December of 2011 to respond to a call. He and Cassie had left to a more remote location when Combs allegedly found out about their alleged fling. The two rap artists even got on the phone while the Bad Boy mogul was still allegedly at Cudi's house.

Also, Cudi recalled how his car had allegedly been set on fire following this alleged incident. After this, he and Ventura allegedly broke up.

Kid Cudi and Diddy's alleged Cassie rift also got some more details thanks to this witness testimony. Cudi alleged he and the singer stared dating in 2011 when she had problems with Combs that led to a break. Ventura reportedly called Cudi at around 6AM saying that Puff found out about them and asked Cudi to pick her up out of worry. They allegedly went to the Sunset Marquis.

Then, Capricorn Clark allegedly told Cudi that Combs was near his car at his house. Cudi allegedly called the mogul, who allegedly said he was waiting for him.

When the INSANO artist arrived at his house later, he didn't find anything odd about the outside, although he noticed someone else had moved the security cameras, which weren't working. When he went inside, he allegedly found some open gifts, Chanel items, and his dog locked in the bathroom.

Diddy Trial Day 9

Kid Cudi alleged his dog was "jittery [and] on edge all the time" following this alleged incident. He called Puff again because he wanted to fight him, and he allegedly answered and said he was on his way.

Also, Cudi alleged Cassie was "depressed" due to the Diddy drama and "needed" a visit from him in Connecticut. He alleged Combs called him a few more times, but by that point, Cudi did not want to engage despite still being furious at him. After this, Cudi and Cassie allegedly broke up.

Then, the MOTM series creative alleged that his dog's babysitter called him to tell him that his car was on fire. At that point, Kid Cudi was at a relative of an ex-girlfriend's house. He went to his house to find his burnt Porsche, which he reportedly identified in pictures shown during court. Chip, Cudi's friend and collaborator, allegedly took these pictures of the molotov cocktail damage.

Cudi said he thinks this was completely intentional. Afterwards, Kid Cudi and Diddy allegedly hashed things out, but Combs did not take responsibility for the alleged car fire.

