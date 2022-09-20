Cudi
- MusicKid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On FilmThe Cleveland crooner said that his next musical project is almost done, and told fans to expect an LP every other year amid his film strides.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKid Cudi & Denzel Curry Are Heroes On New Single "Black Ops": StreamThe SoundCloud-exclusive cut is a companion piece to the Cleveland creative's new "Moon Man" comic series with Kyle Higgins.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Dismisses Retiring, The Alchemist Links With Him After Joint Album TalkThe Cleveland creative had reached out to the stellar producer to work together, which is exciting now that he doesn't want to hang up the mic yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentKid Cudi "INSANO" Album ReviewWhile it's great to see Mr. Rager in a more energetic, carefree, and musically evolved place, the execution on his ninth studio LP leaves a lot to be desired.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKid Cudi & Young Thug Are The "RAGER BOYZ" On "INSANO" Album Cut: StreamSoft guitars, iconic hums, melodic flows, and a killer Thugger verse make this one of the most complete and impactful tracks on this LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" entries this week came from Boldy James, Doja Cat, Joey Bada$$, TiaCorine, That Mexican OT, and so many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Samples Old XXXTENTACION Track On "INSANO": Fans ReactSome fans thought it was disrespectful to market this as a brand-new feature, but others had a more nuanced take.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Producers: Pharrell, BNYX, Clams Casino & Many MoreOther names on the stacked production list include Take A Daytrip, WondaGurl, Cubeatz, sadpony, John Cunningham, and Plain Pat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Clowns Christian Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Nas XThe "MONTERO" star's "Christian era" is upsetting so many bigots that they can't even stay focused on him as the target of their ire.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi, Pusha T & More Set Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update AblazeShaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A., better known as Damian Lillard, are some welcome surprise guests on "Fire Emoji" this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO" Features Revealed: Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Young Thug & MoreWhat's even more exciting about the Cleveland innovator's revelation, which also named Lil Yachty and Pusha T, is that it's not even the full list of special guests.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Announces Intimate "Cudder's Clubhouse" Concert Series With Deep CutsThe Cleveland creative is only doing seven shows, which kick off on October 11 in New York City, so this isn't a full tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO" Delayed, He Drops Two New Songs & Addresses Playboi Carti Collab"ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS" are SoundCloud exclusives, and it looks like the page will never feature "Solo Dolo, Pt. IV."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKid Cudi Speaks On Song That He Scrapped Because Fans Didn't Like The Snippet At AllThe Cleveland creative holds no hard feelings and didn't take it personally; after all, he said his upcoming album will be much better.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi's Grandmother Passed Away At Age 101, He Writes Tribute MessageRest In Peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi's New Album "INSANO" Due In September, Previews Steve Aoki CollabIt looks like the Cleveland creative is reaching back into his EDM bag with his upcoming release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVRihanna & Kid Cudi Are Overjoyed With Their Emmy NominationsThe two star musicians thanked their incredible teams for bringing their visions to life on the small screen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Expresses Excitement For "UTOPIA" & "The Pink Tape"Cudi's just like the rest of us, after all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKid Cudi Unveils MOTR Fashion Line At Paris Fashion WeekThe multi-medium artist told Vogue how he was inspired by his late friend, the great Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLupe Fiasco Says "F**k Kid Cudi For Life"Despite the holiday season and calls for non-violence in hip-hop, this longtime beef seems to have no end in sight.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Takes Shots At Kid Cudi & Adidas In New RantKanye had some harsh words for Adidas exec Torben Schumacher.By Alexander Cole