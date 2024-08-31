Kid Cudi Announces A Lead Horror Movie Role: "I've Been Waiting For This One Moment"

Another Cudi flick is hitting the big screen soon...

Kid Cudi is still dropping music these days, but it seems like he's focusing more on his multimedia resumé these days. Moreover, he just announced via Twitter that he landed a lead role in an upcoming horror movie releasing in 2025, and while we don't have a lot of details, it's exciting and heartening news. "I cant wait to film this new flick im doin next year," the Cleveland creative wrote. "Its my 3rd horror movie, and im the lead. Its a pretty f***in intense ride, and im ready show yall what im truly capable of. This whole time Ive been studyin as an actor waitin for this one moment. If u love horror movies, u will f***in love this."

Furthermore, this follows Kid Cudi's recent role in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Trap, which saw him reunite with his good friend and actor Josh Hartnett. "TRAP written and directed by my good friend @mnight THE GOD," the former THE SCOTTS collaborator had shared earlier this year. "Releases AUGUST 9th!!! I was givin the special honor to have a nice lil role in it, and I really think ull love it.

Kid Cudi Is Very Excited About His Next Role

"This was also a huge moment for me, as I was reunited w my old friend Josh Hartnett," Kid Cudi continued concerning one of his many multi-media projects. "Lil known fact: Josh produced the official Pursuit of Happiness video and hes always been someone I hold very dear to my heart. MAKE SURE YALL LOCK IN AND CHECK THIS S**T OUT ITS CRAZY!! CMON ITS M NIGHT MANE!!! And SALEKA, cant wait for the world to see you shine so bright!! U are a treasure," he added about M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, who also starred in the flick.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is still recovering from his Coachella accident, but through teasing his next album and all these media developments, he's making sure that fans are at ease. Hopefully this process continues for him without further hiccups and he can get back on the road to perform with his die-hards. In any case, we're exciting to see what this next horror acting gig brings next year. This filmography is rapidly growing, and we can only expect things to get better from here.