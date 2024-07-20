Kid Cudi Announces His New Podcast For His "Moon Man" Comic Book Series

Kid Cudi has released a couple of singles lining up with each new "Moon Man" issue, and the multi-media project continues to grow.

Kid Cudi has already dropped a couple of singles for his Moon Man comic book series, and it's going to become even more of a multi-media project. Moreover, he announced on Saturday (July 20) via Twitter that he will launch The Moon Man Chronicles, a podcast series dedicated to breaking down each issue and its corresponding singles. While some Cudder fans might be disappointed that this isn't more of a broad podcast from an artist as versatile and long-standing as him, it should still make for very compelling and insightful conversations about Moon Man. The show will be available on YouTube, and its first couple of episodes will also invite comic co-writer Kyle Higgins.

"Startin a podcast called THE MOON MAN CHRONICLES," Kid Cudi announced to his Twitter followers recently. "A full review of each issue of MOON MAN and songs from the soundtrack that'll be available on Youtube. First episodes im recording in a couple weeks w Kyle Higgins. It will be live streamed and we'll be taking questions off the feed to answer on our show. Stay tuned, cuz episodes 1,2,3 comin soon."

Kid Cudi Unveils The Moon Man Chronicles

"Moon Man traces the journey of Ramon Townsend, who becomes something of a celebrity after saving his ship and crew in a near-disastrous moon mission," Variety reported about the conceptual storyline and thematic through-lines of the Moon Man comic book series and its accompanying media supplements like the songs and this podcast. "Townsend is intent on returning to a normal, quiet life back in Cleveland, though the threat of what happened on that mission casts a shadow over his ambitions. In the third iteration of the series, Townsend begins to test the limits of his abilities, until the return of an old friend complicates his life further."

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is probably going to offer fans a whole lot more in 2024. He just released a new music video for his INSANO (NITRO MEGA) cut "SUPERBOY," and hopefully more visual treatments or singles follow. Whether or not these hypothetical new tracks line up with Moon Man, it would be great to see this creative streak continue. Let's see what insights The Moon Man Chronicles offers once it launches on YouTube very soon.