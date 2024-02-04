Kid Cudi & Denzel Curry Are Heroes On New Single "Black Ops": Stream

As one of music's most multi-talented creatives, it's no surprise that Kid Cudi eventually got around to co-writing his own comic series. Moreover, Moon Man launched with its first issue over the weekend with Kyle Higgins also at the helm, and in similarly expected fashion, he released some music meant to accompany the series. For this first installment, we have an exciting collab to kick things off: "Black Ops" with the one and only Denzel Curry. While this team-up surprised fans, it's very interesting to see how the INSANO multi-hyphenate and the main brain behind TA13OO mesh together.

In fact, they switch up our expectations right off the bat, as Kid Cudi opens the song vocally with a pretty melodic rap flow and his typical lyrical matter of girls, drugs, and his hectic path to success. On the other hand, Denzel Curry reaches into his singing bag, crafting rapid lines and switch-ups in a similar way. There's a lot of chemistry between their performances, and the instrumental is as woozy, trap-centered, and simple as that of Cudi's aforementioned 2024 album. Even though some fans didn't like it very much (us included), it's heartening to hear him tap into more positive soundscapes and emotional pallets. When the fundamentals are as solid as they are here, this is a fitting loose for Moon Man as he continues to brush criticism off his shoulder.

Kid Cudi's "Black Ops" With Denzel Curry: Stream

Meanwhile, you can unfortunately only find "Black Ops" on SoundCloud at press time. Despite some fans wanting another direction, the Florida MC's recent defense of Joey Bada$$'s new style shows that they would much rather innovate and try new things. With that in mind, the All Is Yellow collaborators crafted a straightforward but welcome banger here that pushed their current lanes further. If you haven't heard this song yet, find it on SoundCloud and check out some standout bars below. For more on Denzel Curry and Kid Cudi, plus more great music releases around the clock, stay posted on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

At the booby trap, my b***h say, "Don't get used to that,"

Redbone smoochin' in the back, where Boosie at?

Never lied about my past because a few would cap,

I used to love this rappin' s**t when I was new to that

