Kid Cudi Reacts To Negative Reviews Of “Insano”: “The Music Is Forever”

Kid Cudi says he’s not concerned about the negative reviews for his new album, Insano. When fans tagged him in a post complaining about Pitchfork’s 4.6 rating for the project, Cudi remarked that his music is everlasting. The fan had written: “Who is writing these Pitchfork reviews?? @KiDCuDi they did you dirty man. They must hand out the album review work to the biggest hater for every new album out lol.”

“Hahah I loveeee it,” Cudi replied. “When I die they’ll still have to deal [with] my awesome. I’m not goin anywhere. The music is FOREVER. The arena tours will still sell out. And I will always know that I came in the game and infected it [with] that sh*t.” He further added: “Based on their ratings of my albums, I should’ve lost my career years ago. Their opinion never holds any weight. I encourage y’all not to read reviews. It’s a waste of time. Listen for [yourself]. Same [with] movies. I never care about the rating, if it has some [of] my favorite actors in it and I like the plot, I’m watching.”

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Kid Cudi performs during ComplexCon 2023 at Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center on November 19, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

While most of Cudi’s fans took his side in the discussion, some came to Pitchfork’s defense. One user defended the writer of the review, noting that they’ve put readers onto artists like Larry June, Boldy James, and Mach-Hommy, with positive write-ups over the years.

Hahah I loveeee it. When I die theyll still have to deal w my awesome. Im not goin anywhere. The music is FOREVER. The arena tours will still sell out. And I will always know that I came in the game and infected it w that shit. Based on their ratings of my albums, I… https://t.co/MnlJhalNSC — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 21, 2024

The complaints about Pitchfork come as the site’s parent company, Condé Nast, announced it will be folding the site into GQ. Anna Wintour, chief content officer for Condé Nast, said the decision is “the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.” According to the Associated Press, at least a dozen staffers have already been laid off. This included editor-in-chief Puja Patel. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kid Cudi on HotNewHipHop.

