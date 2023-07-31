Travis Scott Fans Left Fuming After Pitchfork’s “Utopia” Review

Travis Scott came through with his fourth studio album on Friday, titled Utopia. Overall, this album is an expansive blockbuster rap album with the who’s who of music. Features include the likes of Future, SZA, 21 Savage, Drake, Playboi Carti, and a whole host of others. Ultimately, this album is a whole lot different than what we are used to from Travis. Instead of giving us another Astroworld, he decided to delve deeper into the sounds of his past. In fact, he even makes numerous references to his work on Kanye West’s Yeezus.

With all of that being said, not everyone is a fan of this new album. Sure, Travis Scott’s biggest supporters love it, but his biggest critics have just gotten a whole lot more fodder for their convictions. For many, the album feels like an obvious attempt at being window-dressing. Moreover, some don’t see the album as being a good use of features when compared to how Kanye curates his projects. This is an opinion that was expressed by Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre. Pierre gave the album a 5.7 out of 10, making this the publication’s lowest-rated Scott album.

Read More: Travis Scott Fans Throw “Utopia” Party At Pyramids Despite Canceled Concert

Pitchfork Reviews Travis Scott

Our review of Travis Scott's Utopia https://t.co/dZn7cLoM9V — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 31, 2023

Travis Scott fans are much like any other stan group on Twitter in the sense that they will do anything to defend their guy. They will not stand for slander, and that is exactly what took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Below, you can see many bringing up Pierre’s previous reviews of big rap album releases. Additionally, some even questioned his hip-hop knowledge. In defense, Pierre is a great writer with vast knowledge of the genre. At the end of the day, many music fans take reviews personally, which leads to these attacks.

Reactions

That said, it is clear that Utopia is a polarizing project. For the most part, it is considered an Album Of The Year contender. However, for those who want a bit more from their superstars, this falls flat. Let us know your thoughts on Utopia, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Reviewed by the critic who consistently dislikes big rap albums, not a surprising score https://t.co/B1QD3OTi4C — Ruff Criminal (@RuffCrim) July 31, 2023

Mark my words, this will be on the “pitchfork, reviews: rescored” in coming years https://t.co/aCnC7vLHom — Spence (@spencersparks9) July 31, 2023

Pitchfork considers Peppa Pig to be better than Utopia by Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/h7kIhHYU16 — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) July 31, 2023

Read More: Travis Scott Plays Unreleased Sheck Wes Verse On “FE!N,” Selling Ferrari For $4 Million