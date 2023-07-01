The anticipation and hype around UTOPIA is reaching all-time highs, as we’re so close to the expected (but contested) release date of Friday, July 28. Moreover, even a lot of Travis Scott’s friends, collaborators, and industry peers commented on the album’s status and quality over the past few months, at this point. One of those was Kevin Durant, but another and more expected source on the matter is Sheck Wes, who recently shared his own excitement. In fact, apparently he hopped on the phone with Adin Ross of all people to chat for a bit, and they eventually got around to the album. Ross said that he’s ready for it, asked if it’s any good, and if it’s better than what he achieved on ASTROWORLD.

“Bro, I ain’t gonna lie, it’s so fire,” Sheck Wes remarked. “One thing about my homie Travis, when it come to that music, man, I ain’t gon’ lie, he got that s**t [whistles].” Then, the streamer asked if it’s better than his last album. “Yes,” the Harlem rapper responded. “ASTROWORLD is a great album, but UTOPIA is going to the next level, man. I ain’t even front. That’s all I can say [whistles].”

Sheck Wes Talks To Adin Ross About Travis Scott’s UTOPIA

Sheck Wes speaks on UTOPIA being better than ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/bjylCOQlAi — Sheck Jesus (@SheckJesus) July 15, 2023

Of course, some people online doubt this, whether directed at the massive hype or at the legitimacy of Sheck Wes chopping it up with Adin Ross. Regardless, it’s not like he was going to drag the album’s name through the mud, and the streamer is relatively well-connected in the rap sphere. But that’s not the important part; what fans care about is the long-awaited release of UTOPIA and how many amazing highlights it’ll have. The “Live Sheck Wes” MC appeared on the ASTROWORLD cut “NO BYSTANDERS,” and if there’s anything like that on the new project, that’s another surefire hit.

Meanwhile, La Flame also contributed to the hype around his encroaching return through his live concert appearances. For example, he recently popped out at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles show, which surprised even Don himself. All we can do at this point is twiddle our thumbs and wait, but at least we know that some probable heat is right around the corner. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott and Sheck Wes, keep checking in with HNHH.

