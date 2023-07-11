Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists on the entire planet right now. Overall, everyone is looking forward to Utopia and everything that will come with it. However, we still technically do not know the official release date. Originally, the album was rumored for July 21st thanks to the watch face on a few billboards. From there, fans began to contemplate a July 28th release date as Travis announced that he would be performing at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. Needless to say, fans don’t really know what to expect.

Additionally, a new development has hit social media and it has people believing that the album is, in fact, coming out on the 21st. This is all thanks to a paid advertisement by Rolling Loud on Instagram. Below, you can see that the advertisement makes mention of Travis Scott’s performance scheduled for July 22nd in Miami. It claims that this will be the first time the album is played Live. Consequently, this has people believing that the project will be released the day before. However, we still do not have a confirmation.

Read More: Travis Scott Compares “UTOPIA” To “Owl Pharaoh” And “Rodeo”

Travis Scott x Rolling Loud

“UTOPIA – FIRST TIME LIVE AT ROLLING LOUD”



Travis Scott performs on Saturday July 22nd… pic.twitter.com/cJQ3d9h59D — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 11, 2023

If the album does drop on the 21st, that means we are officially 10 days out from Utopia. Although, we don’t have a lead single, a cover, a tracklist, or even a features list. Overall, this is in line with the roll-out we got for Astroworld. Scott wants to keep things under wraps, and you have to respect that kind of strategy. Regardless, fans are extremely interested in where things are going to go right now. Hopefully, we end up with a truly memorable album.

Let us know which features and unreleased songs you would like to see on this new project. Moreover, do you think Utopia is going to be a classic? Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you updated on t

Read More: Kylie Jenner Posts & Removes TikTok Listening To Travis Scott & SZA’s “Love Galore”