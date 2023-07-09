Kylie Jenner’s all over social media, and she also knows exactly when to post something and how much it’ll reach people. That being said, it’s also not entirely uncommon for her to walk back on some of her posts and leave things up to fans’ imagination. Considering the backstory of this most recent TikTok post, though, it’s been particularly juicy for fans to dig in and speculate. Moreover, the Kardashian star recently posted and deleted a video on the social media platform changing into a silk suit and showing off a $300K Birkin bag. But what made this such a potentially spicy deletion was that she was also listening to her ex Travis Scott and R&B star SZA’s collaboration, “Love Galore.”

For those unaware, the two musical artists recently became the subject of dating rumors online, which aren’t confirmed and haven’t been addressed by either artist as of writing this article. Regardless, Kylie Jenner probably didn’t mean much by this act. After all, these are just rumors at the end of the day, and there are a million different reasons that could explain this. Still, that didn’t stop fans from trying to put the pieces together.

Kylie Jenner At The 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the entrepreneur has some dating rumors and speculation of her own to address. In recent Instagram posts and other pictures, Kylie Jenner wore some bling on her wedding ring finger, leading many to believe she hinted at something. If you didn’t already hear, earlier this year she romantically linked with Timothée Chalamet and the relationship apparently kept steady until now. Well, that’s just because there hasn’t been a lot of news surrounding that as of late, but people spotted them enough times.

Overall, this is a lot of speculation at the end of the day, but that’s just the nature of social media posts like these. Whether sources speaking about Kylie’s relationship with the actor are true or not, it’s the narrative at play. At the moment, her and Travis seem completely happy and healthy just being coparents, and that’s the most important thing to consider right now. But with that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kylie Jenner.

