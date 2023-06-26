Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner used to be a power couple when it came to the hip-hop world. However, over the past few months, they have been co-parenting their two kids together, and nothing else. These two had an on-again-off-again relationship that always left fans confused. Although, they would usually end up together again after some time apart. Recently, however, they split up seemingly for good. In fact, Kylie is reportedly dating Timothee Chalamet. Meanwhile, Travis Scott and SZA rumors have been floating around.

That said, Travis Scott was recently at a pre-school graduation ceremony for Stormi. Stormi is the oldest of their two kids together, and with this familial reunion, there were some who felt like Travis and Kylie might get back together. Although, that does not appear to be the case. According to TMZ, a source has confirmed that these two will not get back together. Instead, they just want to co-parent and make sure that their kids are happy.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Happily Co-Parent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

Overall, the two kids live at Kylie’s house. However, Travis is reportedly allowed to come over and see the kids whenever he wants. He is even allowed to travel with them, which adds flexibility to his busy schedule. As it turns out, the two are quite happy with this arrangement, and things seem to be going very well. Hopefully, they are able to continue on that trajectory.

As for Travis Scott, he is currently working his next album UTOPIA. There have been plenty of teasers for this new album, although nothing by way of a release date or even a lead single. That said, fans are very excited about what is to come. Let us know your expectations for the album, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

