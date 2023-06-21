Bad Bunny is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Although he may not be as massive in the United States as someone like Taylor Swift, he is more of a global superstar. He has some of the best album sales in the world right now, and that is not going to change. However, it has been some time since he released new music. Over the past few months, he has made it clear that 2023 is all about resting up and taking a nice break.

Ultimately, this is a well-deserved break, albeit a sad one for his fans. Of course, they want to hear new music, and it is going to be a while before he delivers some. Thankfully, we did sort of get some new Bad Bunny by way of a snippet from Travis Scott. While out at a club appearance, Scott played the Bad Bunny-assisted track, which some speculated could be for UTOPIA. However, the prevailing notion is that it is for a Chase B project.

Bad Bunny x Travis Scott

Travis Scott played a new song featuring Bad Bunny 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2uHEzf1vL — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 29, 2023

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny spoke about how life has been as of late. He also got to touch on the Travis collab, and the fanfare around it. “We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” the artist explained. From there, he went on to talk about how he is already thinking of what is next for him. “I spend so much time thinking about what I’m going to do next, thinking and creating, imagining things,” he said. “I already know where I’m going.”

Hopefully, we get the Bad Bunny and Travis Scott collaboration this year. If there is anything we do know, it is that UTOPIA is coming out, very soon. We cannot wait to hear it, and neither can Scott’s fans. Let us know what you think of the Bad Bunny and Travis Scott snippet, down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world.

