Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out for a shopping trip in Sherman Oaks, California, on Thursday. Jenner rocked a white cropped tank top and high-waisted jeans for the date while Bad Bunny went out with a matching light brown hoodie and pants.

The date comes as the two have been getting closer in recent weeks. While neither has publicly addressed their relationship, they’ve gone out with one another on multiple occasions, including at a Lakers game, out for brunch in Beverly Hills, and more. They initially sparked dating rumors in February after leaving a restaurant together where TMZ reported them to be on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Watch The Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western. Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles. Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

An insider for Us Weekly recently told the outlet that Jenner sees “long-term potential” in Bad Bunny. “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the source said in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.” The source added that they “are having a great time together. And she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends. They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

Bad Bunny recently avoided a direct answer when asked about the relationship during an interview with Yahoo Español. Instead, he spoke more broadly about gossip and celebrity. “I think that has always existed, and will always exist,” he explained of the rumors. “It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time — not for me, but more for the people [who spread gossip], because it’s funny to see how they talk with confidence. It’s like, ‘What a fool; they have no idea about anything.’ And you laugh too, It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it with time. It’s not the first time. When one is exposed to fame and to this environment, well, now anyone can say whatever they want about you. But the antidote is to be secure about who you are and enjoy life as much as I do. Because at the end of the day, I am the only one who knows, and the only one clear about what I feel.” Check out pictures from Jenner and Bad Bunny’s shopping trip at the link below.

