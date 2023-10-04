Utopia
- Music"UTOPIA" Goes Double Platinum, Fans Question How Travis Scott Lost To Killer Mike At The GrammysFans are still arguing that Scott was "robbed".By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Fans React To Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Over "Utopia"Travis Scott fans can't take any more Grammy loses.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosTravis Scott Brings A Twisted Tale About Two Loves To Life In Visuals For "I KNOW ?"Scott recruits models Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Travis Scott "Utopia" Collab Criticism"I’m crying my fly pretty a** all the way to the Grammys," Westside Gunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Wants Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skate Park Reopened, Manifests "UTOPIA" GrammyOne of the Off-White legend's final initiatives before his tragic loss is apparently a ruin now, something that the Houston MC wants to fix.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosTravis Scott, Rob49, & 21 Savage Deliver Borderline NSFW "Topia Twins" Music VideoTravis Scott is here with a new visual.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Brings His Son To A Travis Scott ConcertThe rapper and his sons got some of the best seats in the house. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals Why He Played "FE!N" 10 Times In A Row At Recent ShowHis concerts have an obvious notoriety that opens them up to some scrutiny. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Hit In The Head By Stage Prop During ConcertHe narrowly avoided being knocked off stage entirely. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Quavo During Miami ShowThe surprise has fans anticipating new music.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Miami Concert: Fighting Couple Hugs It Out After La Flame Puts Them On BlastThe female half of the lovers was reluctant to follow Trav's instructions, but eventually she did make up with her date so they could enjoy the rest of the "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" concert.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Announces He's Been Making New Music While On TourScott is teasing fans with the potential for new material sooner rather than later.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Claims He Wanted "Utopia" To Be A MusicalTravis Scott had interesting plans for his latest album.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Nav Out For "Biebs In The Trap" In VancouverTravis Scott celebrated Nav's birthday during his performance in Vancouver.By Cole Blake
- MusicConcert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into "Utopia" For A NightIt was a night to remember.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicQuavo Says He's In "Utopia" In New Laid-Back Instagram PostThe good life.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTravis Scott Converts SoFi Stadium Into "UTOPIA" Before Los Angeles Tour Stop: WatchWhether it's signs around the venue's grounds or massive Cactus Jack projections atop it, La Flame is going all out for Inglewood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Postpones North Carolina Concert Without WarningThe show was meant to be the third concert of Scott's new tour.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Submits "UTOPIA" For Grammys Consideration, Jumps Tables To Reach Jay-ZLa Flame wants to go big with "UTOPIA," and it's funny that, on the album, he rapped about losing the award in 2019.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFans Are Debating Whether "For All The Dogs" Or "Utopia" Deserves Album Of The YearWhich one should be AOTY?By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of The YearUtopia officially passed Heroes & Villains as the top-selling rap album of 2023.By Lavender Alexandria