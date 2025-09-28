Kanye West Reference Tracks For Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Surface Online

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 05: (L-R) Kanye West and Travis Scott perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
On Saturday, fifteen reference tracks by Kanye West for Travis Scott became public, including songs from "UTOPIA."

It's no secret that Travis Scott does not write every lyric he raps. The rapper is more known for his ability to craft a "vibe," with his lyrical prowess not being much of a point of emphasis. Scott also has years of work with Kanye West, a man who helped introduce him to mainstream audiences over a decade ago.

New reference tracks from Travis Scott's UTOPIA era leaked on Saturday, with 15 recordings of West doing different tracks from the album coming to light. Some of the leaked reference tracks include the Beyonce-assisted "Delresto" and "Big Champ," the latter of which is an unreleased Roddy Ricch single.

The leak was caught by Vault Of La Flame on X, who posted it to the rapper's dedicated X community. Per the user, all of the tracks were recorded in May 2020.

Despite these alleged reference tracks, West himself did not get featured on the album. Earlier this year, he told Akademiks that Scott took four songs from one of Ye's recording sessions in Wyoming and then replaced him without warning. During the album's initial release cycle, fans called out similarities to previous West drops, including Yeezus (which Scott helped co-produce). Now, it seems that fans know why. Of course, we won't link back to the leaked content on HotNewHipHop, but the reference tracks are not hard to find.

Kanye West and Travis Scott seem to be in an odd place at the moment. Scott has regularly praised West and cited him as one of the stars that helped put him on. However, West has not been nearly as effusive in his recent remarks.

Scott released JACKBOYS 2, his second compilation album with his record label, this past July. We have no insight on his next solo release. However, anything he does musically will be a big deal. Unfortunately for fans, another collaboration with Kanye West does not feel like a possibility anytime soon.

