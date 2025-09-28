Kanye West Reference Tracks For Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Surface Online

It's no secret that Travis Scott does not write every lyric he raps. The rapper is more known for his ability to craft a "vibe," with his lyrical prowess not being much of a point of emphasis. Scott also has years of work with Kanye West, a man who helped introduce him to mainstream audiences over a decade ago.

New reference tracks from Travis Scott's UTOPIA era leaked on Saturday, with 15 recordings of West doing different tracks from the album coming to light. Some of the leaked reference tracks include the Beyonce-assisted "Delresto" and "Big Champ," the latter of which is an unreleased Roddy Ricch single.

The leak was caught by Vault Of La Flame on X, who posted it to the rapper's dedicated X community. Per the user, all of the tracks were recorded in May 2020.

Despite these alleged reference tracks, West himself did not get featured on the album. Earlier this year, he told Akademiks that Scott took four songs from one of Ye's recording sessions in Wyoming and then replaced him without warning. During the album's initial release cycle, fans called out similarities to previous West drops, including Yeezus (which Scott helped co-produce). Now, it seems that fans know why. Of course, we won't link back to the leaked content on HotNewHipHop, but the reference tracks are not hard to find.

Travis Scott & Kanye West

Kanye West and Travis Scott seem to be in an odd place at the moment. Scott has regularly praised West and cited him as one of the stars that helped put him on. However, West has not been nearly as effusive in his recent remarks.