Travis Scott Explains How He's Shifting His Approach For His Next Album

Travis Scott has shared some insight as to what fans can expect from his next album. Speaking with Complex for a new interview, he discussed his recent single, "4X4," and explained how he wants his new music to be built for stadiums. "I made '4x4' on tour. Every night, I was recording songs. I literally got off stage from some stadium show and made it," he revealed. "That's why I love it so much. Even going into this new album, I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy. I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds. I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too."

As for his next era specifically, Travis Scott continued: "I mean, yeah, I put out Utopia a year and a half ago. So, I’m definitely into a new vibe of making music. Right now, too, I’m super into producing, making the beats again, and getting the sound back. I’m making beats and music for other people, and even for myself. So I’m lining all of that up. I’m excited for Jackboys, and my new album, and Sheck’s new album."

Travis Scott "4x4"

Travis Scott dropped "4x4" back on January 24, 2025 and it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It arrived a year-and-a-half after the release of Scott's latest studio album, Utopia. While he hasn't provided a release date for his next effort, he mentioned being excited for it when Complex asked about his plans for 2025. "And for this next album, I just want to have the most ultimate fun with being creative. The most ultimate fun, taking all the things I learned and packing it in the CD and making it enjoyable to go crazy in the stadium. That’s the idea," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis Scott discussed his relationship with Kanye West, expressing his gratitude for the legendary rapper helping him out early in his career. He also spoke on being a fan of Adrien Brody, his work in fashion, and much more.