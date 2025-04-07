Travis Scott & Sheck Wes Rock The Stage And Debut Their Upcoming "ILMB" Collab Live

Travis Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Travis Scott And Sheck Wes At Banker S Life Fieldhouse In Indianapolis Wednesday Feb 20 2019. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The last time Cactus Jack's Travis Scott and Sheck Wes linked up was on the former's "UTOPIA" banger, "FE!N."

Travis Scott has a lot of artists to work with on his Cactus Jack label, but a lot of fans are asking one simple question: Where is Sheck Wes? The two's last collaboration was courtesy of the latter's ad-libs on the former's "FE!N" banger off of the 2023 album UTOPIA, and Sheck hasn't dropped a lot of music to build on his late 2010s hype. Fortunately for both, it seems like they will come back with heat very soon. They recently performed their upcoming "ILMB" collaboration live in San Antonio. Even if we still don't have a release timeline for the track, the promise of a soon-to-come drop has fans excited for any projects from either rapper in the near future.

Of course, it's not like the "Mo Bamba" MC has been completely off the grid. Sheck Wes dropped the "Beast" rager last June, and occasional performances and small contributions like "FE!N" keep his name in fans' minds, especially hardcore Cactus Jack supporters. Maybe this new single with Travis Scott will revamp the excitement around his career and point a new way forward.

Read More: Travis Scott Plays Unreleased Sheck Wes Verse On “FE!N,” Selling Ferrari For $4 Million

When Is Travis Scott's New Album Dropping?

As for Sheck Wes' label boss, Travis Scott might have various albums cooking. For example, it seems like a Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho sequel is still in the cards following some promising remarks from Quavo. In addition, La Flame has teased a lot of new material in social media posts and other statements, although some of these don't really specify whether he's talking about a project, more loosies, a specific album, or something else entirely. As such, this could all change very fast. However, even if we don't have a release date for any hypothetical LP, fans think they know where "ILMB" will land soon.

Travis Scott and Sheck Wes teased JACKBOYS 2, a sequel project to the 2019 compilation showing off the talent on Cactus Jack. Most of those teases came from Travis himself, but many fans predict this new Sheck collab will lead the hype cycle following various hints and speculations. We will see if or how this actually manifests, but if this performance is any indicator, prepare for another heater.

Read More: Travis Scott Affirms “I’m Nothing” Without Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, & CHASE B, Teases “JACKBOYS 2” At Summer Smash

