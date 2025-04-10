Sheck Wes & Travis Scott Make Their Grand Return On New Single "ILMB"

Sheck Wes hasn't dropped a lot of material under the Travis Scott-led Cactus Jack label as of late, but we're happy to say his June 2024 single "Beast" was no fluke. Both artists linked up in the studio once again and dropped the nocturnal and steadily paced "ILMB" this week, which they had already previewed a lot on social media and in live performance settings. The rules of the game are simple here: blunt and nonchalant lyricism, overwhelming bass kicks, amorphous background tones, and a decently woozy La Flame feature.

The flows and instrumental match each other pretty well on here, especially when both rappers expand on the kick pattern with a more melodic approach following that phrasing. It's not the most game-changing release you'll hear from either MC, but it's the first big step of many as fans build hype for upcoming releases. Travis Scott has an album on the way, whether or not he's referring to a new solo project or the upcoming JACKBOYS 2 compilation sequel with Sheck Wes and the rest of Cactus Jack. Although the exact details around these releases are unclear, fans are grateful for these multiple exciting threads to folow.

As such, we will just have to wait and see how 2025 pans out for the collective, and "ILMB" by Sheck Wes and Travis Scott is leading that charge. The duo also released a simple but nonetheless evocative music video for this new collab, and hopefully more visual projects enhance the next worlds they build.

Read More: Travis Scott Reveals How He Really Feels About Kanye West These Days

Sheck Wes & Travis Scott's "ILMB"