Chase B Promises Fans "JACKBOYS 2" Is Coming Soon During Travis Scott's Coachella Closer

Cactus Jack members like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes have also teased the upcoming release of "JACKBOYS 2."

As usual, Travis Scott enlisted Chase B as his live DJ for his second Coachella weekend set on Saturday night (April 19). As is even more customary, both artists teased the next moves of their Cactus Jack collective, with Chase specifically promising the next JACKBOYS project is "on the way" according to @Kurrco on Twitter.

Many other Cactus Jack affiliates, such as Don Toliver and Sheck Wes – and of course, Travis and Chase B themselves – have also hinted towards JACKBOYS 2 in the past, whether through recent musical releases, social media messages, or other forms of communication. This hype cycle began almost a year ago following even more years of speculation and begging, so fans only get more hectic and antsy for it with each passing day.

When Is JACKBOYS 2 Dropping?

Sadly, we still don't have a release date for this Travis Scott-fronted collab record, which will probably feel more like a compilation release much like the first JACKBOYS team-up. But recent singles like La Flame and Sheck Wes' "ILMB" have fans feeling confident in some more new music from Cactus Jack coming very soon, no matter what shape it takes.

Elsewhere during the Houston superstar's Coachella stints with Chase B, Trav also showed love to some other big hits on the market. Drake is dominating with his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U solo cut "NOKIA" these days, and his "SICKO MODE" partner celebrated this by performing a mashup of that bop with his 2023 UTOPIA highlight, "MODERN JAM."

Of course, this also opened up a lot of speculative conversations around Travis Scott and Drake's relationship. The former is still cool with a lot of the people who went against the latter in the Kendrick Lamar battle last year, but despite these discrepancies, it seems like they're still tight.

As far as other JACKBOYS 2 information, everybody seems in the dark concerning tracklist details or sonic directions, which is probably for the best. Cactus Jack's prolific and consistent teases over the past year built a lot of expectations from fans, so as long as we have plenty of surprises to find when it actually drops, the project will probably be very rewarding.

