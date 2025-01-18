Don Toliver Appears To Tease "JACKBOYS 2" Compilation Album

Don Toliver has blown up since the release of JACKBOYS in 2019. The Cactus Jack compilation was a coming out party for artists like Toliver and Sheck Wes. It also proved that Travis Scott had the vision and the brand recognition to put other artists on. Fans love the first installment so much that they have been pushing for another. Word has largely been silent on JACKBOYS 2. Don Toliver hopped on Instagram on Friday, though, and resparked the excitement with a simple post.

Don Toliver posted the album trailer for JACKBOYS on his Instagram Story. Fans were confused by this, since the date did not align with an anniversary or deluxe release. Then, the theories started. Fans took Toliver's post to be a cryptic for the JACKBOYS sequel that fans have been waiting over a half decade to hear. There isn't much else to go on. Don Toliver did not clarify why he posted the trailer in the comment section, he merely let the fans do their thing. To be fair, Travis Scott has been flirting with the notion of a sequel album for roughly two years.

Don Toliver Posted A Trailer For The First Album

In December 2023, Scott got on Twitter and confirmed that JACKBOYS 2 was being worked on. The tweet has since been deleted, which didn't inspire a lot of hope. The Cactus Jack founder did talk about the album again, though, during a 2024 Summer Smash performance. He praised artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes and told the fans that they helped make him the person he is today. "I’m nothing without Sheck Wes, I’m nothing without Don Toliver," Scott claimed. "I’m nothing without SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B."