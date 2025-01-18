Don Toliver Appears To Tease "JACKBOYS 2" Compilation Album

BY Elias Andrews 1127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 14: Travis Scottand Don Toliver performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
The fans have been waiting.

Don Toliver has blown up since the release of JACKBOYS in 2019. The Cactus Jack compilation was a coming out party for artists like Toliver and Sheck Wes. It also proved that Travis Scott had the vision and the brand recognition to put other artists on. Fans love the first installment so much that they have been pushing for another. Word has largely been silent on JACKBOYS 2. Don Toliver hopped on Instagram on Friday, though, and resparked the excitement with a simple post.

Don Toliver posted the album trailer for JACKBOYS on his Instagram Story. Fans were confused by this, since the date did not align with an anniversary or deluxe release. Then, the theories started. Fans took Toliver's post to be a cryptic for the JACKBOYS sequel that fans have been waiting over a half decade to hear. There isn't much else to go on. Don Toliver did not clarify why he posted the trailer in the comment section, he merely let the fans do their thing. To be fair, Travis Scott has been flirting with the notion of a sequel album for roughly two years.

Read More: Don Toliver Teases Potential Collab Album With Travis Scott

Don Toliver Posted A Trailer For The First Album

In December 2023, Scott got on Twitter and confirmed that JACKBOYS 2 was being worked on. The tweet has since been deleted, which didn't inspire a lot of hope. The Cactus Jack founder did talk about the album again, though, during a 2024 Summer Smash performance. He praised artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes and told the fans that they helped make him the person he is today. "I’m nothing without Sheck Wes, I’m nothing without Don Toliver," Scott claimed. "I’m nothing without SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B."

As such, he wants to get back in the studio with them and make JACKBOYS 2. "I'm nothing without my gang members," Travis Scott added. "[I've] been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2." The star power would definitely be higher with a new album than it was in 2019. Don Toliver has become an artist with multiple platinum certified singles under his belt. His last album, Hardstone Psycho, was a critical and commercial success. If they all link back up for JACKBOYS 2, consider us interested.

Read More: Don Toliver Balances Grungy With Wavy In Visual For "New Drop"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Travis Scott Affirms "I'm Nothing" Without Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, & CHASE B, Teases "JACKBOYS 2" At Summer Smash: Watch 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
sheck-wes-beast Songs Sheck Wes Gives Fans A Banger With Distorted-Sounding Single "Beast" 1459