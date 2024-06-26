Don Toliver Teases Potential Collab Album With Travis Scott

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Rappers Travis Scott and Don Toliver perform onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
It would be the trippiest album of all time.

Don Toliver is on the ascent. The singular artist just scored the best first-week sales of his career with Hardstone Psycho, and for good reason. The album represents Toliver's most ambitious and musically diverse set of songs yet. It's easy to see why Travis Scott signed Don Toliver to his label back in 2018, and has since collaborated with him on multiple hits. Both Scott and Toliver lean into the woozy, trippy side of trap music, which means they're often on the same page. A collab album between the two rap stars would be mind-boggling, and according to Toliver, it's a real possibility.

The artist discussed his relationship with Travis Scott during a recent GQ profile. He praised the label boss for his artistry, and admitted that they''ve only grown closer as a collaborators. "I don't know what the future holds, but I'm going to tell you this: I love Travis so much," Don Toliver noted. "And me and him just, we grow together." The outlet asked whether fans could expect to hear a joint album, and the artist said that it could be coming sooner than fans expect. "You can just about expect possibly anything from us," he explained. "I can't sit here and be like, 'Oh, we're doing the album next year.' But I mean, I can just say this: me and Travis, it'd be a beautiful thing. And it doesn't look too far away on the horizon. So, we'll see."

Don Toliver Claimed A Collab Album Isn't "Too Far Away"

Don Toliver and Travis Scott's track record is certainly encouraging. They have appeared on each other's albums since the former signed to Scott's label. Scott actually had two guest appearances on Hardstone Psycho with "ICE AGE" and "INSIDE." The frequency of their collaborations stem from the fact that Scott and Toliver work incredibly fast together. Don Toliver detailed their process during a 2022 interview with Zane Lowe. "It's simple math with us, man," he explained. "We listen to the beat. We just go straight at it. Travis will jump straight in. I jump straight in, and we just feed off of each other's energy every time. It's always a good vibe."

Scott has ran into some legal troubles as of late. The rapper was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing after allegedly yelling at yacht passengers in Miami Beach. He was released shortly after. "Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding," his rep, Bradford Cohen, said. "There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution." Scott is currently in the midst of his Circus Maximus Tour.

