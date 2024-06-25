Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” Gets In-Hand Look

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Travis Scott looks on prior to throwing the opening pitch for a game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
More and more images keep popping up.

Travis Scott's iconic Jordan model, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, stands out with its latest "Dark Mocha" iteration. Combining a sleek black base with deep brown overlays, the shoe blends sophistication with assertive style. Crafted with precision, the Jumpman Jack seamlessly integrates classic design elements with cutting-edge technology, ensuring both impeccable style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every feature is meticulously designed to deliver comfort and stability, whether on the court or on the streets.

The "Dark Mocha" color scheme introduces a distinctive touch to the Jordan Jumpman Jack, accentuated by black details and a striking reversed Swoosh. Beyond its striking appearance, this shoe excels in functionality. Engineered with responsive cushioning and robust construction, it is equipped to tackle any challenge. Reflecting Travis Scott's enduring influence on sneaker culture, the Jordan Jumpman Jack epitomizes his creativity and impact. Bold and dynamic, it embodies Scott's unique style and visionary approach, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

These sneakers feature a sleek black rubber sole paired with a minimalist black midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from black fabric with sophisticated brown leather accents. Further, a reversed black Swoosh, a signature touch from Travis Scott, enhances their unique appeal. Brown Jordan and Travis Scott branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap around the base of the laces, complete the design. This sneaker is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
