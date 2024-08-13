Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” Release Delay

A small price to pay for such a highly anticipated release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will now be released on November 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers boast a sleek black rubber sole coupled with a minimalist black midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from black fabric, elegantly accented with sophisticated brown leather. Further enhancing their unique appeal is a reversed black Swoosh, a signature touch from Travis Scott. Brown Jordan and Travis Scott branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap encircling the base of the laces, round out the design. Overall, this sneaker is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack will captivate fans with its latest "Dark Mocha" version, now expected to release a month later than initially planned . This sneaker combines a sleek black base with deep brown overlays, embodying a blend of sophistication and bold style. The design showcases a commitment to quality, integrating classic aesthetics with modern technology for superior performance and comfort, whether on the court or the streets.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.