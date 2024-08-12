Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Patent” Officially Revealed

Premium leather and gold details.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Patent" to hit the streets, mixing classic flair with a shiny twist. This upcoming colorway sports a crisp white base topped with glossy black patent leather overlays, adding a splash of sophistication to your step. It’s a style that screams "look at me" without saying a word, perfect for those who like their sneakers to do the talking. This version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid isn't just another shoe; it's a statement. Whether you're stepping into a meeting or stepping out for the night, these kicks will elevate your look, guaranteeing you shine—literally and figuratively.

With its eye-catching design and timeless silhouette, the "Black Patent" is poised to become a must-have in sneaker rotations everywhere. Anticipation is building for the release of this sleek, polished take on a beloved classic. So, mark your calendars and prepare to add some luster to your sneaker collection with the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Patent." Trust us, it’s more than just a sneaker—it’s a standout accessory that’s sure to turn heads.

"Black Patent" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with black patent leather overlays. A silver Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in gold, above the Swoosh. Black laces complete the design. Finally, grey Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Patent” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike