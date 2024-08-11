Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Will Be Very Exclusive

Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this is going to be a very rare release.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor collaboration is making waves, but with a twist—it's a friends and family exclusive, limited to just 25 pairs. This ultra-exclusive release celebrates Nigo's upcoming album, "I Know Nigo Too." Showcased in an all-white color scheme, the sneakers maintain a clean and classic aesthetic. Both the base and overlays are crisp white, serving as a perfect backdrop for the standout feature: the Tosa dog, Victor Victor’s symbol, emblazoned on the side.

Adding to the hype, Lil Uzi Vert flaunted his pair on Instagram, sparking even more interest among fans. This collaboration seamlessly blends music and fashion, generating excitement across both industries. The simplicity of the all-white colorway highlights the Tosa dog graphic, allowing it to make a bold statement. Although this pair is not available to the public, its significance in celebrating culture and creativity through the union of style and sound stands out. As a symbol of exclusive collaboration, the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor is more than just footwear—it's a collectible piece of art linked to the cultural moment of Nigo's album release.

Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Lil Uzi Vert (Instagram)

The sneakers feature a white rubber outsole as well as a white midsole. Further, the upper features a white leather base with white leather overlays. Also, the sneakers feature the Tosa dog on the sides, near the heels, in black and black.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor will strictly a friends and family release, with only 25 pairs. This means the public will not have the opportunity to purchase this pair at all. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

