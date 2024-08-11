Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Will Be Very Exclusive

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this is going to be a very rare release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor will strictly a friends and family release, with only 25 pairs . This means the public will not have the opportunity to purchase this pair at all. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor collaboration is making waves, but with a twist—it's a friends and family exclusive, limited to just 25 pairs . This ultra-exclusive release celebrates Nigo's upcoming album, "I Know Nigo Too." Showcased in an all-white color scheme, the sneakers maintain a clean and classic aesthetic. Both the base and overlays are crisp white, serving as a perfect backdrop for the standout feature: the Tosa dog, Victor Victor’s symbol, emblazoned on the side.

