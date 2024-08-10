Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” First Look

Travis Scott's latest venture into the sneaker world brings us the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in a new "Light Chocolate" colorway. This sneaker merges a palette of sail and brown, delivering a look that's both fresh and classic. The design features premium materials, ensuring both comfort and durability. The subtle yet impactful color blend makes it versatile for various styles and occasions. The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" stands out with its unique aesthetic, catering to sneaker enthusiasts looking for something different.
This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate a sneaker that combines everyday wearability with a touch of luxury. As part of Travis Scott's ongoing collaboration with Nike, this sneaker continues to push the boundaries of street style and sneaker culture. Fans of Travis Scott and sneaker collectors alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The "Light Chocolate" colorway is not just a shoe but a statement piece, showcasing Scott's distinctive style and Nike's innovative design. Keep an eye out for this release, as it promises to be a popular addition to the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx line.
"Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx
The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base, with prominent sail and white overlays with a large sail strap over the laces. Further, a brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides, matching the sole and the sock liner. Nike branding is on the tongues and Travis Scott branding is on the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.
[Via]