Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” First Look

Ben Atkinson
VIP Guests At Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 8: Travis Scott, Quavo attend the Men's Basketball semifinals game between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
A new colorway has been unveiled.

Travis Scott's latest venture into the sneaker world brings us the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in a new "Light Chocolate" colorway. This sneaker merges a palette of sail and brown, delivering a look that's both fresh and classic. The design features premium materials, ensuring both comfort and durability. The subtle yet impactful color blend makes it versatile for various styles and occasions. The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" stands out with its unique aesthetic, catering to sneaker enthusiasts looking for something different.

This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate a sneaker that combines everyday wearability with a touch of luxury. As part of Travis Scott's ongoing collaboration with Nike, this sneaker continues to push the boundaries of street style and sneaker culture. Fans of Travis Scott and sneaker collectors alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The "Light Chocolate" colorway is not just a shoe but a statement piece, showcasing Scott's distinctive style and Nike's innovative design. Keep an eye out for this release, as it promises to be a popular addition to the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx line.

"Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base, with prominent sail and white overlays with a large sail strap over the laces. Further, a brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides, matching the sole and the sock liner. Nike branding is on the tongues and Travis Scott branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

