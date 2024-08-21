Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” In-Hand Photos

People are starting to get their pairs early.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” will be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers come with a brown rubber sole and a matching midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from sail leather with white and sail overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. Moreover, a brown Nike Swoosh on the sides complements the sole and sock liner. Branding from Nike on the tongues and Travis Scott on the heels complete the look. Overall, these sneakers embody the distinct Travis Scott aesthetic.

This colorway encapsulates Travis Scott 's ongoing influence on both street style and sneaker culture, offering both everyday utility and a hint of luxury. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Scott are eagerly awaiting this release, anticipating it to be a transformative addition to their collections. The "Light Chocolate" colorway isn't just a shoe; it's a statement of style that showcases Scott's distinctive flair combined with Nike 's innovative design. Keep an eye out for this anticipated launch in the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx lineup.

