Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” In-Hand Photos

Travis Scott's latest foray into sneaker design shines with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" colorway. The design blends sail and brown shades, presenting a classic yet modern aesthetic. Crafted from premium materials, these sneakers promise both comfort and durability, making them as functional as they are fashionable. Their understated color palette enhances versatility, fitting various styles and settings. For those seeking uniqueness, the "Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx stands out as an exceptional option.
This colorway encapsulates Travis Scott's ongoing influence on both street style and sneaker culture, offering both everyday utility and a hint of luxury. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Scott are eagerly awaiting this release, anticipating it to be a transformative addition to their collections. The "Light Chocolate" colorway isn't just a shoe; it's a statement of style that showcases Scott's distinctive flair combined with Nike's innovative design. Keep an eye out for this anticipated launch in the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx lineup.
"Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx
The sneakers come with a brown rubber sole and a matching midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from sail leather with white and sail overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. Moreover, a brown Nike Swoosh on the sides complements the sole and sock liner. Branding from Nike on the tongues and Travis Scott on the heels complete the look. Overall, these sneakers embody the distinct Travis Scott aesthetic.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Light Chocolate" will be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.
